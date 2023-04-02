Alyssa Valdez to captain national team in SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines—Alyssa Valdez was named skipper of the Philippine women’s volleyball team in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May.

In her fifth straight SEA Games appearance, Valdez was tasked to captain the national team for the first time and lead the squad’s quest to end an 18-year medal drought.

The three-time PVL MVP, however, is still hoping to recover in time for the SEA Games after missing the entire Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

“I’m really recovering well and hopefully we’lll see each other on the court soon. Hopefully, really soon. My doctors, PTs, coaches also really want me back 100% so really have to be patient and trust the process,” said Valdez last Thursday “There’s always a chance. Even if it’s a small chance I’ll grab it to help the national team. If they call me and if I’m ready, I’ll be there for the team.”

Valdez will be teaming up with the core of her club, the newly-crowned PVL champion Creamline, which represented the country in last year’s AVC Cup and Asean Grand Prix.

Jia De Guzman, the PVL Best Setter and Finals MVP, will be returning to the SEA Games after skipping last year’s meet in Vietnam. Jema Galanza will be making her second straight appearance, while three-time MVP Tots Carlos, Ced Domingo, Michele Gumabao, and Kyla Atienza will be making their debut in the regional tournament.

Mylene Paat and Libero Kath Arado will be representing the country for the third straight time in the SEA Games, while Choco Mucho star Kat Tolentino and PLDT middle blocker Dell Palomata are returning for the second consecutive time.

Completing the national squad coached by Jorge Souza de Brito are first-timers Gel Cayuna and Glaudine Troncoso of Cignal and Choco Mucho’s Cherry Nunag.

Joining De Brito’s coaching staff is Creamline’s three-time PVL champion coach Sherwin Meneses, and assistant coaches Cherry Rose Macatangay as well as Raffy Mosuela (trainer), Grace Gomez (strength and conditioning coach) and Ma. Fe Moran (team manager).

The team leaves for training camp in Japan next month.

RELATED STORIES

Alyssa Valdez leads Creamline-laden PH team pool for SEA Games

Creamline players headline PH volleyball team for SEA Games 2023

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP