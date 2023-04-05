No bomb exploded in Toledo City say police

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Toledo City police denied reports that a bomb went off on Wednesday, April 5 amid unverified information now circulating on social media.

Enforcers confirmed receiving information about a suspicious-looking, abandoned package around 9 a.m. in Brgy. Poblacion.

Police Staff Sergeant Rolando Tampipi of the Toledo City Police Station said it was only a box placed beside the garage of a residential property.

The house reportedly belonged to Toledo City Councilor Erick Espinosa, said Tampipi.

However, when police and members of the Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) team inspected it, they found no explosives.

According to Tampipi, the suspicious-looking box only contained tiles and other tools for construction.

He also said the SWAT team did not detonate anything, contrary to reports that went viral on social media, claiming that two explosives supposedly detonated.

Toledo City is a 3rd class component city located approximately 47 kilometers southwest of Cebu City. /rcg

