Bomb threat at Lapu-Lapu resort hotel just a hoax

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — An alleged bomb threat jolted the staff of a hotel in Lapu-Lapu City on Wednesday afternoon, October 26, 2022.

In a press release from Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), it said they responded to a bomb threat report in JPark Hotel and Resort at about 4:52 p.m. this afternoon.

The investigation discloses that the telephone operator of the hotel, Robelyn Lazarte, received a phone call from an unknown man with a cellular no. 09355730609.

It added that the caller told Lazarte that “there’s a bomb in your hotel,” which prompted her to seek assistance from authorities.

Lazarte informed first the hotel’s security manager, James Gascon, after which they conducted initial paneling in the hotel’s premises.

The hotel management later called the assistance of the police from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) of the LCPO.

LCPO immediately dispatched their SWAT personnel together with the City Explosives and Canine Unit (CECU) and immediately conducted a thorough inspection and paneling of the area and found nothing.

The whole area was cleared, thereafter.

Currently, the LCPO is now focusing its investigation on the identity of the caller and press charges against the pranksters once the evidence warrants.

The LCPO has subsequently endorsed the cellular number to the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (RACU)-7 for verification and identification of the anonymous caller. /rcg

