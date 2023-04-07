John Estrada declares love for ‘one and only queen’ Priscilla Meirelles

Days after Priscilla Meirelles confirmed having marital problems with John Estrada, the actor professed his love to his wife whom he called his “one and only queen.”

John said this while showing himself snuggled up with Meirelles through his Instagram page on Friday, April 7. In the other photo, he can be seen kissing the Brazilian beauty queen on her cheek.

“The love of my life, my wife, my one and only Queen,” he wrote in the caption, alongside hashtags “happy together,” “J [love] P,” “natural beauty” and “happy wife, happy life.”

After dropping a cryptic remark about a “female that entertains a married man” last March 28, Meirelles admitted that she and Estrada have been having marital problems caused by “many reasons.”

Meirelles did not further disclose the reasons, but she seemingly hinted that some women want to “destroy and steal” her family. The Brazilian beauty queen has since been making remarks about keeping her head up, and being “ready for war.” /ra

