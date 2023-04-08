One tourist killed, five injured in Tel Aviv attack — officials

By: Reuters - Inquirer.net | April 08,2023 - 06:52 AM

TEL AVIV — One tourist was killed and five others were wounded in a Tel Aviv car ramming attack on Friday, Israeli authorities said.

A police officer who was nearby arrived at the scene to find several people wounded and an overturned car near a Tel Aviv promenade. The officer “neutralized” the driver when he tried to pull a gun, police said.

It was the second deadly attack on Friday, after two Israeli sisters were killed when their car was shot up in the occupied West Bank. The nationality of the tourist who was killed in Tel Aviv was not yet known.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed police “to mobilize all reserve border police units and has directed the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) to mobilize additional forces to confront the terror attacks,” his office said.

Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said all the victims in the attack were tourists.

RELATED STORIES

Israeli strikes target Hamas in Lebanon and Gaza after rocket attack

Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: attack, Israel, tourist
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.