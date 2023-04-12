Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi to host Miss Universe Philippines segment

MANILA, Philippines — Zozibini Tunzi, the third South African woman to be crowned Miss Universe, will take part in the 2023 Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) pageant’s coronation show, the national organization’s Director of Communications Voltaire Tayag revealed at the candidates’ press presentation held at Marquis Events Hall at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City on April 11.

Tunzi won the Miss Universe title in 2019, inheriting the crown from Filipino queen Catriona Gray.

“She will host, but only for a special segment in the show,” Tayag told the Inquirer in an interview at the sidelines of the program, where 37 of the 38 aspirants paraded in floral dresses before a crowd composed of their guests and some media members. Louise Gallardo from Palawan was not able to make it.

READ MORE: IN PHOTOS: Cebu’s Miss Universe PH bets sizzle in swimsuit challenge

But while Tunzi will only be seen in a segment of the show, Kapuso actors Alden Richards and Xian Lim will share hosting chores in the entire coronation program, with 2021 Miss Globe Maureen Montagne and Tim Yap as backstage correspondents.

The MUPH organization had already revealed earlier that Nam Woo-Hyun from KPop group Infinite will render an exclusive performance for the live audience, while Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel, a Filipino-American, announced in March that she will be visiting the Philippines in May for an unspecified project with the Miss Universe Organization (MUO).

READ: Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel to visit Philippines in May

This year’s pageant attracted familiar faces. Last year’s Miss Universe Philippines-Tourism Michelle Dee and Miss Universe Philippines-Charity Pauline Amelinckx both return for another shot at the crown

Other national titleholders in the fray are 2021 Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas Emmanuelle Vera, 2021 Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Samantha Panlilio, 2019 Mutya ng Pilipinas Asia Pacific International Klyza Castro, 2016 Miss Bikini Philippines Christine Julianne Opiaza, 2020 Aliwan Fiesta Digital Queen Jannarie Zarzoso, 2019 Miss Global Universe Philippines Layla Adriatico, and 2018 Miss Global Philippines Eileen Gonzales, one of the three mothers who are competing.

These national pageant veterans are joined by reigning beauty queens from the provinces—Miss Baguio Krishnah Gravidez, Miss Universe Palawan Louise Gallardo, and Miss Batangas Universe Karen Joyce Olfato—and former Miss Camiguin Hyra Desiree Betito.

The 2023 MUPH coronation night will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 13. Celeste Cortesi will relinquish her title to her successor who will compete in the 2023 Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador later this year. EDV