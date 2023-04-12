IN PHOTOS: Cebu’s Miss Universe PH bets sizzle in swimsuit challenge

Candidates representing Cebu showed off their toned bodies in the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 “Swimsuit Challenge.”

The Swimsuit Challenge is the pageant’s second preliminary contest, where candidates flaunted their curvy figures.

Just like in the Photoshoot Challenge, fans can select their chosen delegate through the pageant’s app from April 10 to 16.

The candidates representing Cebu are Emmanuelle Vera (Cebu Province), Clare Sanchez Inso (Lapu-Lapu), and Dianne Padillo (Cebu City).

There are 35 other candidates in the MUPh pageant.

The MUPh also announced that Jannarie Zarzoso (Agusan Del Norte), Princess Anne Marcos (Bulacan), Airissh Ramos (Eastern Samar), Angelique Manto (Pampanga), and Lesly Sim (Quezon Province) were the five delegates who garnered the most fan votes in the Photoshoot Challenge.

The coronation night of the Miss Universe Philippines will be held on May 13, 2023, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Bay City, Pasay City.

Celeste Cortesi of Pasay will crown her successor on that night.

