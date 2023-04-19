OFW killed in dawn shooting in Danao City, wife survives

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Still unidentified assailants killed a 37-year-old Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) along the national highway in Danao City, northern Cebu on Wednesday dawn, April 19.

Police officers in Danao City identified the victim as Darwin Occiñola Escorial.

Escorial was an OFW and a resident of San Roque in Brgy. Taytay, said Police Lt. Col. Fortunato Ecle Jr., chief of the Danao City Police Station.

In a press statement, Ecle said Escorial and his wife, Loritess, left Lantaw in Brgy. Sabang at around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, after having a few drinks.

Loritess decided to drive their Mitsubishi Mirage automobile since Darwin was already drunk.

The couple decided to spend a few more minutes roaming around Brgy. Taytay around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, to find a store selling hot soup before proceeding to their residence.

However, they barely reached San Pedro in Brgy. Taytay when they felt that something bumped onto their car’s rear side, Loritess told investigators.

Darwin went out of their vehicle to check what had hit them but Loritess instead heard sounds of multiple shots being fired.

Afraid and shocked, Loritess stayed inside the car for a couple of minutes before she disembarked and saw her husband lying on the road, bathe in his own blood, said Ecle.

The gunmen were nowhere to be seen, the police officer added.

Darwin was rushed to a nearby hospital but attending physicians declared him dead on arrival.

In the meantime, Ecle said investigations continue to determine the identities of the suspects. He also assured the family that justice will be served.

Danao City is a third-class component city located approximately 48 kilometers northeast of the capital Cebu City.

