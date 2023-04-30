Pagasa: Generally fair Sunday weather with a chance of rain

By: Faith Argosino - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | April 30,2023 - 02:38 PM

MANILA, Philippines — Generally fair weather with partly cloudy skies and rain showers will  to prevail nationwide on Sunday due to the easterlies, the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and isolated thunderstorms, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Sa ngayon ay yung easterlies pa rin ang patuloy na umiiral at nakakaapekto pa rin sa malaking bahagi ng ating kapuluan,” said Pagasa weather specialist Rhea Torres.

Torres said the easterlies, the ITCZ, and isolated thunderstorms will bring cloudy skies and rains in most parts of the country, particularly the western part of Mindanao, which may result in flash floods and landslides.

She also noted that there is a low chance that a tropical cyclone will develop over the next few days, and no gale warning had been raised over any of the country’s seaboards.

Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Sunday

  • Metro Manila: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
  • Baguio City: 17 to 26 degrees Celsius
  • Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
  • Tuguegarao: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius
  • Legazpi City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
  • Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius
  • Tagaytay: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius
  • Kalayaan Islands: 28 to 33 degrees Celsius
  • Iloilo City: 28 to 33 degrees Celsius
  • Cebu: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius
  • Tacloban City: 27 to 30 degrees Celsius
  • Cagayan De Oro City: 26 to 30 degrees Celsius
  • Zamboanga City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
  • Davao City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

