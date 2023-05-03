The Lhuillier legacy: A glimpse of the history behind one of the nation’s biggest financial biz, M Lhuillier 

When thinking of a trusted local pawnshop and money remittance center, the first name that often comes to Filipinos’ minds is M Lhuillier.

M Lhuillier is one of the Philippines’ largest non-bank financial institutions whose services include pawn-broking and money remittance. Since its foundation, the company has been run by the Lhuillier family and is headquartered in Cebu City.

M Lhuillier currently has over 3,000 branches nationwide, with locations ranging from commercial areas to smaller communities and far-flung barangays. Beyond services in the Philippines, the company has also established an extensive presence abroad through collaborations with numerous reputable partners in almost a hundred countries worldwide.

A family behind outstanding services that bridge families—that’s the Lhuillier legacy.

History

M Lhuillier started from a pawn and jewelry shop in the 1980s on the country’s oldest thoroughfare, Colon Street in Cebu City. It was established by Michel Jones Lhuillier (also known as Monsieur Michel) and his wife, Amparito Llamas Lhuillier.

Michel Jones Lhuillier is a businessman and philanthropist born to Henry Lhuillier, an Honorary French Consul in the 1970s, and Angelita Escano Jones. Henry Lhuillier and Angelita Escano Jones were also notable figures in jewelry manufacturing, money lending, and candy manufacturing and distribution.

The idea of establishing M Lhuillier was inspired by the first chain of pawnshops in 1935, which were called “agencias” in the Philippines. The M Lhuillier pawn and jewelry shop then marked the foundation of the M Lhuillier Group of Companies, which granted Michel Jones Lhuillier the title of “Pawnshop King of the Philippines” in recognition of his role in the industry.

Organization

Monsieur Michel Lhuillier currently sits as the chairman of M Lhuillier Financial Services Inc. Meanwhile, his son, Michael Llamas Lhuillier, leads the company’s operations as its CEO and President.

Michael Llamas Lhuillier’s son, Michael James Lhuillier, also joined the company as its head of Corporate Finance. Aside from his Bachelor’s Degree in Science for Economics and a Bachelor of Arts Minor Degree in Philosophy from Loyola Marymount University, Michael James’ long list of credentials also includes taking business-oriented courses like Developmental Economics, Econometrics, Intermediate Macro Economics, and even Sustainable Development.

Michael James also participated in disaster and humanitarian relief operations under the ML Cares program. This program, which has its headquarters in Cebu City, aims to rehabilitate schools in the Philippines affected by typhoon Haiyan back in 2013.

Services

Through the years, M Lhuillier’s list of trustworthy and reliable financial services includes:

Quick Cash Loans

Kwarta Padala (Money Remittance and Transfers)

ML Wallet (Digital Wallet App)

ML Express

Money Changer/ Foreign Currency Exchange

ML Jewellers

ML Insurance Plans (through M Lhuillier General Insurance Agency, Inc.)

ML Diamond Card (a rewards card for loyal customers)

The company also ventured into logistics solutions via ML Moves, as well as telco, gaming, and TV loading via electronic load or credit purchasing.

Aside from its growing number of branches across the Philippines, M Lhuillier also expanded its reach outside the non-bank financial market. From M Lhuillier pawnshops, the biz has since transformed into the ML Group of Companies—an organization with several labels in different industries under its wing. It includes Mont St. Michel drinking water, El Mar resort and spa, Maria Louisa Estate Park, ML Taxi Service, and Pizzeria Michaelangelo.

It also operates in sectors like property development and construction, farming and food manufacturing, bottled water, wines, and gourmet product distribution. Additionally, the company runs the famous Cebu Safari and Adventure Park in Carmen, Cebu. Considered the largest zoological park in the Philippines, Cebu Safari and Adventure Park opened in 2017 and marked another unique venture for the ML Group of Companies.

The company also constantly gives back to the community through social responsibility projects like blood donation.

"For outstanding, invaluable support extended to the Philippine Red Cross for more than 10 years accounting to more than 1,000 units of blood supplied to the vulnerable segment of our society."











M Lhuillier also established a non-profit entity called ML Cares Foundation to support multiple charitable activities. Through the years, the foundation led initiatives like livelihood programs, communal garden projects, an Adopt-a-School program, tree-planting programs, and community health programs.

Achievements

M Lhuillier’s outstanding work as the country’s most efficient and compliant remittance agent is also reflected by its awards and achievements given by its numerous reputable partners in almost a hundred countries worldwide.

This includes Western Union’s recognition of M Lhuillier as the most compliant agent after its annual compliance review. This acknowledgment backs M Lhuillier’s dedication to maintaining a trustworthy environment and high-standard services. Among the company’s measures to observe this includes undergoing assessments to evaluate the knowledge and adherence of the Front Line Associates to controls and policies such as Anti-Money Laundering, Counter Financing of Terrorism, and Anti-Fraud Programs.

“M Lhuillier has a strong track record of providing excellent financial services to the public, and as the company expands its services and ventures, you can expect us to continue innovating and providing new solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

In light of these notable achievements, M Lhuillier views these recognitions and awards as more than just a status symbol for public relations, marketing, or branding. Instead, the company sees them as constant motivators and reminders to continue upholding its missions and visions that earned the public’s trust since the beginning.

With outstanding leadership and a sincere commitment to serving families, the company continues to live its legacy and hold its promise of being the “Tulay ng PaMLyang Pilipino” through the years.

