Despite penalty, Cebuano Remolino manages bronze in men’s individual triathlon of SEA Games

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuano ace triathlete Andrew Kim Remolino completed a come-from-behind bronze medal finish in men’s individual triathlon of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) on Monday, May 8, 2023 at the Kep Beach in Cambodia.

The Talisay City, Cebu native finished the race in 59 minutes and 53 seconds to secure the bronze medal.

This comes two days after he bagged a silver medal in men’s aquathlon individual race at the same venue.

Remolino finished behind Indonesian Rashif Yaqin, who had a time of 58:45, and teammate Fernando Casares, who defended his title by crossing the finish line in 58:32.

“[I am] super happy, especially [because] unexpected kaayo ang mga panghitabo during the race, unpredictable kaayo,” he said.

Remolino said he didn’t expect to finish third after he was penalized for 10 seconds at transition one by race officials.

‘Sweetest medal’

According to his father, Roland, who was with him during the race, officials penalized Andrew Kim for allegedly starting the swim segment early.

“Si Kim na penalty sa swim pag start nag early start unya wala ra ba gyud. Nahunong siya sa transition one, layo na kaayo na siya. Ang iyang gihimo, gipaabot niya si Casares, nigukod sila ug maayo sa lead pack. Pag first lap nabiyaan sila, mao to akong gi ingnan nga mag tinabangay sila, pag balik, didto sa run nagtinirahay na sila hangtod na sa finish line,” said Roland Remolino.

“Para nako mao ni pinaka tam-is nga medal nadaog ni Kim kay grabe ang kalisud iyahang naagi-an sa race. Abi nako wala nay chance modaog, kasing-kasing na lang gyud nagdala ni Kim ug Fernando sa finish line.”

Andrew Kim admitted that although he is very satisfied for his bronze medal finish, it didn’t come easy.

“Lisud kaayo kay sa swim. Kusog kaayo ang current sa swim,” said Andrew Kim, who won the silver medal in the 2019 and 2022 SEA Games triathlon race.

Adding difficulty to the triathlon race, according to Remolino, was the presence of full-bloodied French triathletes who were naturalized by Cambodia. It resulted to the gold medal win in the women’s division courtesy of Margot Garabedian.

Fellow Cebuano triathlete Matthew Justine Hermosa earned a gold medal in last Saturday’s mixed relay event in the aquathlon race.

