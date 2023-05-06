Remolino bags silver medal in SEAG aquathlon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As expected, the Philippine triathlon team currently competing in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Cambodia, snagged one medal in the aquathlon event on Saturday at Kep Beach in Kep Province, south of Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The Philippines’ medal in the SEA Games aquathlon came from Andrew Kim Remolino who finished with a silver medal.

Remolino finished the 500-meter swim and 2.5k run race in 15 minutes and 7 seconds behind eventual gold medalist Rashif Amila Yaqin of Indonesia.

Yagin finished the race in 14:28, while Singaporean Bryce Chong settled for bronze.

The other Filipino, who competed in the men’s duathlon event, was Josh Ramos who settled for fifth place in 16:14.

Remolino still has a chance for a gold medal as he and several other Filipino triathletes will compete in Monday’s triathlon event at the same venue.

Remolino is a back-to-back silver medalist in the men’s triathlon event of the SEA Games.

Alcoseba 4th in women’s aquathlon

Meanwhile, Cebuana triathlete Raven Faith Alcoseba landed at fourth place in the women’s aquathlon event.

She finished the race in 17:43 behind Indonesia’s Dea Salsabila Putri who bagged the bronze medal.

Margot Garabedian of Cambodia topped the race in 16:09, while Aisika Kaewyongkod of Thailand earned the silver medal in 17:15.

Alcoseba would’ve landed at the podium if not for her 10-second penalty during the race. According to her mother, Fritz, Raven suffered a penalty after she allegedly failed to secure her water battle cap inside the box at the transition area.

Still, Alcoseba has a chance to redeem herself in Monday’s triathlon event.

Alcoseba has a great chance of securing a medal as she did that in her first try last year during the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam where she earned a bronze medal.

