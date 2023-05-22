Cebu FC keeps Philippines Football League title hopes alive with win against Laguna FC 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Football Club kept its title hopes alive in the Philippines Football League (PFL) after beating Stallion Laguna FC, 1-0, in their home pitch at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, on Sunday afternoon.

“Man of the Match” Jeremiah Borlongan scored the lone goal for Cebu FC at the 40th minute.

Cebu FC now has 47 points

The victory improved Cebu FC’s record to 14 wins with 1 loss and 5 draws, which translated to 47 points, five points behind league-leader Kaya FC Iloilo with 52 points, fresh from defeating Maharlika Manila FC last Saturday.

Borlongan scored the lone goal from Rintaro Hama’s blocked attempt by Laguna’s goalkeeper Patrick Deyto.

The ball bounced in front of Borlongan after Deyto blocked Hama’s attempt. Borlongan easily flicked the ball past Deyto’s hands, to score the lone goal.

Laguna tried to retaliate, but failed to convert 21 shots, with nine on point. Cebu FC had 14 shots with 12 of them on point.

Laguna rematch, Azkals match

Despite the win, Cebu Football Club will try to hold off Laguna in their rematch on Wednesday, May 24. It will be Cebu FC’s second to the last match of their entire season. They will host the Azkals Development Team on May 27, Saturday, at the same venue.

If Cebu FC wins both matches, they’re insured of six points, enough to nose out Kaya FC in the total points and team standings.

However, they have to pin their hopes on Laguna as the latter faces Kaya in one of their last remaining matches. Laguna will be Kaya’s last remaining match on May 27.

If Kaya wins the match, they’re insured of winning the PFL title and the rights of representing the Philippines in the AFC Champions League, while Cebu Football Club will finish second and will play in the AFC Asian Cup.

