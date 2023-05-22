Lapu-Lapu Disaster Risk Reduction body: P78M fund ready for el Niño

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government has already prepared its disaster funds to mitigate the effect of the El Niño phenomenon.

This was confirmed by Nagiel Bañacia, head of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), wherein the city still has a P78 million disaster fund.

P78M disaster fund for Lapu-Lapu ready

“Nag-preparar na ang atong dakbayan. Gisugo ta ni Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan to prepare our disaster funds. We have available P78 million disaster funds para sa atong El Niño preparedness program,” Bañacia said.

(Our city is already preparing. Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan ordered us to prepare our disaster funds. We have available P78 million disaster funds for our el Niño preparedness program.)

He said that they were expecting that El Niño would intensify at the start of the “Ber” months.

Rent bangkas, water tankers

He said they were also monitoring islet barangays, such as Caubian and Caohagan, for their supply of potable water since they were dependent on the main Olango Island and in the mainland Lapu-Lapu.

“Kay diha, ang ilang mga tubig sa Caubian, they source it from Olango Island and mainland. The strategy is mo-rent ta og bangka nga maoy mohakot sa tubig padung sa Caubian,” he added.

(Because the drinking water in Caubian, they source it from Olango Island and the mainland. The strategy is to rent a bangka that will bring the water to Caubian.)

Bañacia said that they would also purchase water tankers that would supply water to barangays on the mainland that would experience scarcity of water supply.

Aside from this, Bañacia also advised the Oponganons to ensure the cleanliness of their supply of potable water to avoid water-borne diseases.

