VP Sara Duterte distributes “PagbaBAGo” kits to students in Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte, on Saturday, May 27, 2023, led the Cebu leg of the simultaneous and nationwide launching of the “PagbaBAGo: A Million Learners and Trees Campaign.”

The launching in Cebu was held at the Mandaue City Sports Complex and participated by 1,000 learners from various public elementary schools in Mandaue City.

The campaign’s multifaceted approach attempts to inspire students from low-income families and geographically disadvantaged locations to uphold the importance of education and promote dental health among learners.

The campaign, which Duterte started in Davao City when she was still a city mayor, also aims to help promote the advocacy of protecting the environment and advocate responsible parenthood.

Aside from Cebu, the campaign, which was initiated by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) was also simultaneously launched in OVP satellite offices in Davao, Zamboanga, Surigao, Tacloban, Bacolod, Dagupan, Region 5, BARRM, and Isabela.

As part of the campaign, the OVP aims to distribute 1 million backpacks containing school supplies and dental kits to 1 million students nationwide within six years, or until 2028.

The campaign also aims to plant 1 million trees across the country as a response to the call for environmental protection.

The OVP has partnered with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Department of Education in the campaign to grow at least one million trees all over the country.

Sara Duterte, who also sits as the Secretary of Education, emphasized the importance of education as a means of reducing poverty.

“Importante nga dunay pagplano sa pamilya, aron dili magbalik-balik ang kalisod sa inyong pamilya” Duterte said in her speech.

“Akong giawhag ang mga ginikanan nga ipalayo ninyo ang inyohang mga anak sa mga dautan. Unang-una na dinha ang kriminalidad. Ikaduha dinha ang droga tungod kay kaning duha makadaot sa kaugmaon sa mga anak ninyo ug makadaot pod og pamilya,” Duterte added.

For Maricel Aligan from Looc, Mandaue City who has four children in school, the kit is already a big help for her youngest, Amber Kaye, who is still in Grade One. Aligan earns by selling barbecue from home, while her husband works in production.

“Nalipay, dako na ni siyang tabang sa akong anak,” she told CDN Digital.

Among the recipients of the project were 500 Grade One students and 500 Grade Four students from various schools in Mandaue City, including Mandaue City Central School, Ibabao-Estancia Elementary School, and Mayor A.S Fortuna Elementary School.

Meanwhile, Sara Duterte also expressed her gratitude to the Mandauehanon voters who supported her in the elections in May 2022.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes also attended the launching together with councilors Jimmy Lumapas, Jennifer del Mar, Immaline Cortes-Zafra, Jun Arcilla, and Mandaue City Police Office director Jeffrey Caballes. /rcg

READ:

Sara Duterte exits ruling party; GMA denies House ‘coup’

Sara Duterte resigns from Lakas-CMD

Sara Duterte: Lack of school infra, resources ‘most pressing issue’ in PH education

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP