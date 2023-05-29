Palawan’s Angelica Lopez is 2023 Binibining Pilipinas International

MANILA, Philippines — As the nation marked “National Flag Day” on May 28, the 2023 Binibining Pilipinas pageant crowned the country’s flagbearers, queens who will represent the Philippines on the international arena.

At the culmination of the pageant’s grand coronation night held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum at the Araneta City in Quezon City on May 28, Angelica Lopez of Palawan was crowned Bb. Pilipinas International by no less than reigning Miss International Jasmin Selberg from Germany, along with Cebu’s Nicole Borromeo, who won in last year’s national contest.

The new queen will represent the Philippines in the 62nd Miss International pageant next year. Borromeo will be the one who will carry the country’s colors in the upcoming global tilt in Japan in October, where Selberg will crown her successor.

Another big winner is Anna Valencia Lakirini from Bataan who inherited the Bb. Pilipinas Globe title from Chelsea Fernandez. The new titleholder will represent the Philippines in the 2023 Miss Globe pageant later this year.

The two new queens were chosen from a field of 40 delegates in this year’s competition. Katrina Anne Johnson from Davao del Sur was proclaimed first runner-up, while Atasha Reign Parani of General Trias, Cavite finished as second runner-up. The recently-concluded contest is the national pageant’s 59th edition.

Selberg appeared in several portions of the coronation show. She paraded in the opening segment along with the 40 aspirants and 2022 queens, and also sat at the judging panel. She was also interviewed by the hosts, 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray, 2016 Miss Grand International first runner-up Nicole Cordoves, and 2014 Miss Universe Philippines Mary Jean Lastimosa, just before the winners were proclaimed.

The global beauty is the first non-Filipino reigning international titleholder to set foot on the Bb. Pilipinas stage. The former reigning international queens who appeared in the national pageant are their own queens who won in global competitions.

The live audience and viewers were likewise entertained by the performances of some of the country’s most followed artists. Young singer Darren Espanto opened the show with his upbeat rendition of the pageant’s theme song “Win Your Heart,” while “Unkabogable” queen Vice Ganda turned up the heat with his “Rampa” anthem during the semifinal swimsuit round. P-pop group Alamat also provided a musical number. EDV

