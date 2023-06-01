Ageless elegance: Catriona Gray captivates with Belo’s Thermage FLX

As a long-time client of Thermage FLX, Belo ambassador Catriona Gray’s brave and unconventional notion of beauty truly aligns with the treatment, making her the perfect match for the ambassadorship. The cutting-edge technology of Thermage FLX aligns with her progressive, forward-thinking outlook on life and cosmetic transformation.

In the realm of transformative cosmetics, the name “Thermage” resonates with innovation and rejuvenation. The word “Thermo” stems from the Greek word “thermos,” meaning “hot” or “heat,” while the word “Age” refers to the process of growing older or the passage of time. The origins of the word combine ancient roots with a modern focus on countering the effects of time. With Thermage, the treatment uses gentle heat technology to spur the skin’s natural vitality.

While the Thermage FLX machine is available in other clinics, it was first introduced in the country by the Belo Medical Group in 2003. The key difference is that Belo’s medical staff has years of training and experience.

This Belo expertise is what made the Thermage FLX Treatment the gold standard in the country. At first glance, the trusted skin specialist paints a grid on the skin to map the surface.

Using an ergonomic handpiece, they guide an energy delivery system that transmits radio-frequencies underneath the skin to stimulate the growth of collagen. An integrated cooling system balances the heat for a comfortable experience.

The latest Thermage FLX machine, known for its superior non-surgical facelift, employs faster and more accurate technology. Not limited to the face, neck, and eyelids, it can be applied to the abdomen and arms, delivering a lifted and tightened effect for a porcelain-smooth complexion.

Thermage FLX can be used for striking results even just once a year—without surgery and with zero downtime. Some choose to add the Exosomes as a top-up treatment to lock in the beautifying process. It’s undeniable that late nights and early mornings can speed up the body’s process of aging.

So while there are both joys and challenges in every life from building a thriving career to nurturing a young family, there are always solutions to taking better care of oneself. Changemakers on-screen and on the go like Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda, Alden Richards, Kryz Uy, and Korina Sanchez have favored the Thermage treatment as their instant, face-sculpting treatment.

While even faces from the younger set like Bella Racelis, Claudia Barretto, Ivana Alawi, and Iñigo Pascual regularly go for the Thermage FLX treatments so they can get a headstart on keeping their youthful skin fresh.

