Capitol to take over canyoneering ops in Kawasan as clearing to take place soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As clearing operation at the famous Kawasan Falls in Badian will start, the Cebu Provincial Government is set toke over the operations of canyoneering activities there.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Monday, June 5, 2023, announced that they will be demolishing abandoned structures and hazardous materials, most left in the wake of Typhoon Odette, around Kawasan Falls anytime soon.

Garcia, according to the Capitol’s Sugbo News, also said they will supervise and regulate all canyoneering operations in Kawasan Falls in Barangay Matutinao.

“We have to clear that. So that we will really be able to see the full splendor of Kawasan Falls without these eye sores, so we would be clearing that,” said Garcia.

With the Capitol on the helm, several policies will also be introduced. These included having standardized rates, and uniform policies in canyoneering activities.

“[The provincial government also seeks to] allow tourism stakeholders in Badian to properly organize, and adopt a unified treatment of the canyoneering guests,” portions of Sugbo News’ report stated.

It can be recalled that the governor issued Executive Order (EO) No. 14 that suspended all operations of canyoneering in Barangay Matutinao, Badian.

Before issuing the order, the governor had already notified the local government of Badian as well as the village’s stakeholders about their plans.

“I don’t want a black mark on Cebu’s tourism particularly on Kawasan Falls… So, rather than allow that disaster to happen, we might as well take preemptive action that’s why I had to issue that EO,” she explained.

Badian, a third-class municipality located approximately 104 kilometers southwest of Cebu City, is one of the island province’s most popular tourist destinations.

