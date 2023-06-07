Cebuano para-athlete Arman Dino bags silver in ASEAN Para Games

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuano Arman Pila Dino bagged a silver medal in the ongoing 12th ASEAN Para Games held at the Morodok Techo Stadium in Pnom Penh, Cambodia.

The PWD from Mandaue City finished second in the men’s 100-meter sprint T47 category on Tuesday, June 6.

Dino, a right hand amputee, clocked 11.790 seconds while his partner Arvie Bernardo Arreglado logged 11.350 seconds.

The two were ahead of Thailand’s Supakon Ngamnoi and Chaiwat Sirimongkhol, who finished the race in 11.910 and 11.790 seconds, respectively, for the bronze medal.

Claiming the gold was Indonesia’s Nur Ferry Pradana (11.170) and Rizal Bagus Saktyono (11.290).

It can be recalled that Dino also bagged the silver medal in last year’s 2022 ASEAN Para Games in Hanoi, Vietnam. He finished second in the men’s 400m sprint T46 race.

Dino lost his right hand in a firecracker accident when he was seven years old.

Instead of losing hope, Dino persevered and pursued a career in track and field, which landed him a spot in the national team in 2014.

His first major stint with the national team was during the Thailand Para Athletics Track and Field Championship held in Bangkok in 2014. He claimed three gold medals there in the 100m, 400m, and 200m sprints.

Before that, Dino also bagged multiple gold medals in the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC)-Philspada Para National Games in 2013.

