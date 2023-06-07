Orange Brutus Brings Comfort Food Delights for the Cozy Days Ahead

Summer is drawing to a close, making way for the impending rainy season. During this cool and gloomy weather, you just want to crawl up in bed for the rest of the day. There’s no denying that this is an excellent time to take a much-needed break and crave for a meal that simply comforts you with warmth. Embrace the cozy feels by filing your bellies with these must-try Orange Brutus comfort food favorites!

These tasty options are available both in-store and for delivery. For deliveries, please call 422-8000 or opt for convenient delivery services such as GrabFood or Foodpanda.

Breakfast Steak

Kickstart your day with the mouthwatering breakfast steak from Orange Brutus. It’s made with a luscious charbroiled burger patty topped with their renowned brown gravy, served alongside sunny-side-up egg, french fries, and garlic rice. Definitely, a full breakfast that ensures you to keep warm and energized all day.

Chicken Brutus

Indulge in Orange Brutus’ go-to favorite, crispy fried chicken. It’s well-fried until golden brown served with their signature brown gravy. Because it is served crispy and hot, it is undoubtedly weather-friendly and a perfect comfort food choice.

Sizzling Burger Steak

Savor the sizzling burger steak, an original and all-time Orange Brutus favorite. This charbroiled burger steak patty is smothered in gravy, and served with rice and vegetable sides on a sizzling plate. In this weather, nothing beats the sizzling goodness on your plate!

Vegetable Lumpia

For those seeking a healthier option during this season, Orange Brutus has you covered with their classic Vegetable Lumpia. Made with an assortment of fresh veggies, stuffed in a lumpia wrapper and cooked to perfection. This meat-free delight is served with rice, offering a comforting choice to enjoy during the gloomy weather.

No doubt, rainy days and delectable food go hand in hand, capable of lifting your spirits even during the seemingly dull weather conditions. When it comes to satisfying your cravings, Orange Brutus is your trusted all-time favorite.

