Cebuano singer owns AGT stage, earns standing ovation from all 4 judges

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Another Cebuano singer has made a big impression on the international stage.

Rolando “Bunot” Abante grabbed the spotlight during the audition rounds for America’s Got Talent (AGT).

Nervous and overwhelmed, Abante got a hug from one of the judges, supermodel, Heidi Klum.

After sharing with the crowd that to be on the AGT stage is one of his biggest dreams, Abante started singing Michael Bolton’s “When a Man Loves a Woman.”

And that’s when his magical voice captured the audience and the judges.

This fisherman from Cebu is dubbed the Michael Bolton of the Philippines after a video of him singing in a karaoke went viral a few years back.

“I have a feeling you’re gonna have to stop fishing because this is where you needed to be,” said AGT judge and actress Sofia Vergara.

Abante’s idol, Simon Cowell, was the last to give his comment and it took Abante’s audition to the next level.

“You were so nervous. I genuinely thought for one moment you were not gonna be able to do this. And then, THAT happened, and it actually made me love this audition even more and I really like you, that was a great audition.”

Abante got four yeses from the AGT judges and a hug from none other than, Simon Cowell.

Abante, Bisaya! /rcg

