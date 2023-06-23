NBA Draft 2023: Live updates

The San Antonio Spurs will have the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft 2023.

There’s no debate at No. 1. Victor Wembanyama will be the No. 1 pick in the draft.

The intrigue at No. 2 will go down to the wire. As of 7:40 p.m. Eastern, or roughly 30 minutes before the pick, Brandon Miller was the significant favorite according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Scoot Henderson was the second choice in those odds.

Below is the complete 2023 Draft order:

First Round

1. San Antonio

2. Charlotte

3. Portland

4. Houston

5. Detroit

6. Orlando

7. Indiana

8. Washington

9. Utah

10. Dallas

11. Orlando (from Chicago)

12. Oklahoma City

13. Toronto

14. New Orleans

15. Atlanta

16. Utah (from Minnesota)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami

19. Golden State

20. Houston (from LA Clippers)

21. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)

22. Brooklyn

23. Portland (from New York)

24. Sacramento

25. Memphis

26. Indiana (from Cleveland)

27. Charlotte (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City)

28. Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn)

29. Indiana (from Boston)

30. LA Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston)

Second Round

31. Detroit

32. Indiana (from Houston)

33. San Antonio

34. Charlotte (from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta)

35. Boston (from Portland via Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland)

36. Orlando

37. Oklahoma City (from Washington via New Orleans)

38. Sacramento (from Indiana)

39. Charlotte (from Utah via New York)

40. Denver (from Dallas via Oklahoma City)

41. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston)

42. Washington (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington)

43. Portland (from Atlanta)

44. San Antonio (from Toronto)

45. Memphis (from Minnesota)

46. Atlanta (from New Orleans)

47. Los Angeles Lakers

48. LA Clippers

49. Cleveland (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)

50. Oklahoma City (from Miami via Boston, Memphis, and Dallas)

51. Brooklyn

52. Phoenix

53. Minnesota (from New York via Charlotte)

54. Sacramento

55. Indiana (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit)

56. Memphis

— Chicago (from Denver via Cleveland; forfeited by Chicago)

— Philadelphia (forfeited)

57. Washington (from Boston via Charlotte)

58. Milwaukee

There are only 58 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft because the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls each forfeited a second-round pick due to violating rules governing free agency discussions, NBA.com says.

The players have arrived at Barclays Center for the 2023 NBA draft.

The preshow was, as usual, a fashion show.

Soon-to-be No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama wore a green suit and a special necklace, telling ESPN that the stone appealed to him because it was unusual — not expensive.

“I don’t care about wearing expensive stuff,” he said.

