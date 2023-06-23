Netizen’s 11:11 wish for passengers of submersible

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A few hours before the announcement of the unfortunate fate of the passengers of the Ocean Gate submersible, one netizen gave an 11:11 wish for its passengers, wishing for them to be found.

11:11 is one of the angel numbers that suggests good luck, so people make it a point to make a wish when the clock strikes 11:11.

One of the many wishes CDN Digital got from yesterday’s 11:11 post was this:

(Lord, I hope the [submersible] will be found and the passengers will be rescued. There’s just two hours left before they run out of oxygen.)

Unfortunately, on Friday morning (Thursday, June 22, in the US), the US Coast Guard announced that all five passengers of the Titan were dead as the submersible imploded near the Titanic wreck.

OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owned and operated the submersible, said in a statement that all five people in the vessel, including CEO and pilot Stockton Rush, “have sadly been lost.”

The others on board were: two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood; British adventurer Hamish Harding; and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet

Still, it was a great gesture for someone from miles away from where the accident happened to wish for the passengers to be found alive.

Meanwhile, others wished for financial and work stability.

As we marvel in the cosmic energy and power we believe brought by 11:11, let’s not forget that hard work and determination are also very powerful in achieving whatever we want to achieve in life.

So, as we navigate the complexities of existence, let us embrace the magic of 11:11, for within those fleeting moments, we may uncover profound connections, hidden synchronicities, and a renewed sense of purpose.

