Ricci Rivero says he didn’t try to win back Andrea Brillantes after split: ‘Sobrang puno na’

Ricci Rivero revealed that he didn’t try to win back his ex-girlfriend Andrea Brillantes after their split, saying that he was doing his best to not give up on their relationship “for the longest time.”

During the second part of his interview with Boy Abunda on Tuesday, June 27, Rivero said that while he did his part to make his relationship with the actress work, he eventually got tired of fighting for their romance.

“Did you try to win her back?” Abunda asked the basketball player.

“No,” he said in response. “Kasi Tito Boy, siguro for the longest time, I was trying to not give up on the relationship. And sabi ko, for me to give up, siguro sobrang puno na.”

(Perhaps for the longest time, Tito Boy, I was trying to not give up on the relationship. I told myself, for me to give up, it might have been too much.)

While Rivero has no regrets about his romance with Brillantes, he hoped that the latter wouldn’t be upset upon finding out that he brought their relationship woes into the open.

“I’m hoping na hindi siya magalit kasi I’m just stating kung anong nangyaring totoo sa side ko. Kasi ‘yung mga nariring sa ibang shows lately ay ‘yung side niya. And ‘yung akin, tina-try kong hindi magsalita pero sobra na talaga sa family ko,” he said, hinting that his family was also affected by their break-up.

(I’m hoping that she wouldn’t be mad at me because I’m just stating my truth on what happened. Because what people would hear from other shows is her side. And for me, I’m trying to speak up but the effects of our separation is too much for my family to bear.)

The “Gen Z” star then claimed that the actress should be aware why he felt the need to speak up about our relationship, as he pointed out that the latter supposedly received more sympathy during the height of their split.

“She knows why I’m speaking up right now kasi ang tagal ko nang sinasabi sa kanya na maayos kaming nag-uusap eh. Maayos ko ring sinasabi sa kanya na, ‘Wait lang, bugbog na ako, diba? Ikaw, hindi ka nahihiyang magsalita kasi lahat ng sympathy na sa’yo,’” he said.

“Okay, naiintindihan ko. Hindi gan’un kahirap. Pero ‘yung sakin, bugbog na ko eh. Parang dadating din siguro ako sa time na mag-speak up for what really happened, kung hindi man maabot sa time na mag-speak up ka for what really happened [sa atin], siguro magsasalita rin ako,” he continued.

(She knows why I’m speaking up right now, because I’ve been saying for a long time that we remained civil. I’ve properly mentioned to her that, “Wait, I feel bruised with this, right? You’re not scared to speak up because all of the sympathy has gone to you. Okay, I understand. It wasn’t hard. But for me, I’m very bruised with this. There will certainly come a time that I will speak up for what really happened. If you’re not going to reveal what really happened between us, then it’s my time to talk.)

The basketball star earlier confirmed in the first part of his interview with the veteran host that Brillantes saw him with a mystery woman at his place, although he clarified that she was just a companion of one of his friends.

On the other hand, Brillantes admitted at a “Magandang Buhay” appearance that she hasn’t fully moved on from the heartbreak because she loved a certain someone with all her heart.

“Ako po kasi, aminado ako na since ang bago-bago pa lang po talaga ng lahat, at alam mo ‘yon naging totoo kasi sa akin lahat. Ako nagmahal ako nang totoo, hindi ko ‘yon male-let go agad-agad,” she said.

(I’m aware that things are very new right now, and for me those moments were real. I loved someone truly. I can’t let go of that right away.) EDV

