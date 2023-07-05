Canoy, Azarcon tangle in Sanman card July 12

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Hard-hitting Joey Canoy and Clyde Azarcon will square off on July 12, 2023, in a Sanman Boxing fight card in Malungon, Saranggani Province.

Both Cebu-based boxers, Canoy and Azarcon will fight in the minimumweight division according to Sanman Boxing.

However, as to how many rounds they will fight is yet to be determined.

Still, it will be an exciting bout featuring Canoy, a two-time world title challenger against Azarcon, a former regional titlist.

The 30-year-old Canoy of General Santos City who is currently in Cebu, training with ZIP-Sanman will try to extend his winning streak to three fights.

This was after he won his two most recent bouts, with the latest in Japan where he scored a seventh-round technical knockout versus Kenich Horikawa last December.

Canoy, a former boxer of Noy Pacing Boxing Stable in Cebu has a record of 19 wins with 11 knockouts, five defeats, and two draws.

Canoy is a former International Boxing Organization (IBO) world minimumweight and IBO world light flyweight title challenger.

Meanwhile, Azarcon, a former World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Intercontinental minimumweight champion has a 17-7-1 (win-loss-draw) record with six knockouts.

The 28-year-old Azarcon who fights for Big Yellow Boxing Gym will try to snap his four-fight losing skid. Azarcon’s career has been on a decline since last year, with his latest defeat coming at the hands of Jake Amparo of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable last May in Bohol.

Also featured in the July 12 fight card, are Ben Mananquil versus Jeny Boy Boca.

Pro boxing has seen a resurgence in Sarangani Province in recent months especially with the lifting of travel and other restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. /rcg

