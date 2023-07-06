Shaquille Imperial helps Iloilo United Royals win in successful MPBL debut

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuano basketball star Sir Shaquille Imperial, 28, made his MPBL debut for the Iloilo United Royals against the Sarangani Marlins on Wednesday, July 5.

Imperial shared with CDN Digital that playing for the bigger league was such an honor for him.

“First time nako duwa og mpbl! After 3 years naka duwa ko balik og dagkong liga, its an honor! Wala ko ga expect maka duwa ani na league kay before sa tv lang ko mag watch sa mpbl games,” he said.

And he made a great mark for his first MPBL game scoring 10 points and making a crucial basket down the stretch to help the Iloilo United Royals score a pulse-stopping, 100-98 victory over the Sarangani Marlins.

This is a breath of fresh air for Imperial having to play with a new team in a new place and under a new system.

What can a Cebuano cager like Imperial contribute to this team?

“Commitment, leadership! If unsa ko moduwa before sa previous team na mangita og way unsaon pag pangita og way na maka daog,” said Imperial.

The Iloilo United Royals will face the team from Zamboanga on Tuesday, July 11. /rcg

