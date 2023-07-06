3 junk shop employees caught with P81,600 shabu in Tagbilaran City buy-bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities arrested three junk shop employees and closed a suspected drug den in Tagbilaran City in Bohol province on Wednesday afternoon, July 5, 2023.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), said the suspects converted a small room, which they earlier used as their rest area, into a drug den.

The room was located close to the junk shop in Purok 4, Sitio Basak, Barangay Toledo in Tagbilaran City.

Alcantara identified Nelson Angalot Tan, a 53-year-old resident of Corella town, as the drug den maintainer. He was with two junk shop employees, Alfredo Ladesma Saludes, 35, and Romel Heverola Rebayle, 38.

Saludes is from Balilihan town in Bohol province while Rebayle, 38, is from Tagbilaran City.

PDEA-7 operatives in coordination with the Bohol Police Provincial Office, Maritime Police Station (MARPSTA) and Tagbilaran City Police Station conducted the buy-bust operation at 5:08 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities seized during the operation 18 packs of suspected shabu weighing at least 12 grams and with an estimated market value of P81,600.

They also confiscated buy-bust money and various drug paraphernalia.

Alcantara said a complaint for the sales of illegal drugs and for maintaining a drug den will be filed against Tan. Saludes, who is said to be Tan’s cohort, will be charged for selling illegal drugs.

Rebayle, on the other hand, will be charged for working at the drug den.

All of the three suspects are currently detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station while police prepare for the filing of complaints against them.

RELATED STORIES

Suspected drug pusher, who also sells illegal drugs to tourists, nabbed in Bohol

‘Shabu’ worth P1.36M seized in Tagbilaran, Bohol

Live-in couple, three others arrested in Tagbilaran City drug bust

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP