Dos and Donts when visiting a museum

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Starting today, August 1, 2023, museum goers will have the chance to visit Cebu’s first National Museum.

The 16th component of the National Museum of the Philippines, the National Museum in Cebu (NM-Cebu) is located in the historic Aduana building in Cebu port.

It is also the largest and youngest among all National Museums in Central Visayas.

As museum curators and officials welcome guests to NM Cebu, they also urged them to follow certain ‘museum etiquette’ not only to respect other visitors but to also ensure the preservation of artifacts that play an important role in history.

Here are some things one must take note of and remember when visiting a museum

Do not touch the artwork or artifact

Museum curators take pride in the meticulous but fulfilling process of preserving collections of significant historical and cultural value. This is why they are often seen wearing gloves when carrying or touching artifacts to prevent damage. The same rule applies to museum visitors who are always advised not touch something when visiting a museum.

Avoid bringing food and drinks

Aside from dust, spillage from drinks and food crumbs can also risk damaging artifacts and artworks. When museum personnel and guards reprimand you for drinking and eating inside the museum, it’s best to follow it.

As much as possible, do not bring big bags

Not only do large bags make a museum tour burdensome and logistically difficult but also allows malicious individuals to bring in contraband items that can potentially damage valuable exhibitions.

In most museums around the world, they have a luggage counter or locker where visitors can drop their huge bags, like travel backpacks, before entering the galleries.

No flash photography

There are multiple reasons why museums do not allow flash photography. These included leading other visitors to flock to a certain artwork or installation, therefore creating a bottleneck in the flow. An entry from ScienceFocus also posited that lights from the flash can cause chemical reactions to speed up the breakdown of pigments on paintings.

Do not block pathways

Museums have gained popularity among members of the young generation not only because they offer free and interactive lessons on history. Museums have also become the ‘perfect Instagram’ background. While museums allow non-flash photography, they remind museum goers taking pictures to be mindful of their surroundings.

The National Museum in Cebu will be open between Tuesdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

