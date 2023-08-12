Gabunilas says he’s not afraid of Fajardo’s power as they fight in Engkwentro 11 main event

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuano boxing prospect John Paul “Angas ng Cebu” Gabunilas says he’s ready to trade leathers with Miel “Silent Assassin” Fajardo on August 15, 2023, in the main event of “Engkwentro 11: Prospects Collide” at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

Gabunilas, one of ARQ Boxing Stable’s banner boxers recently guested in CDN Sports Talk.

He acknowledged Fajardo’s power inside the ring but said he feels no pressure but is rather excited to test his mettle against the latter.

“Naa jud siyay (Miel) kusog. Wa ko gibati og kulba, excited jud ko,” Gabunilas said during the interview.

“Gusto nako maobserbaran akong kaugalingon. Gusto sad nako ma explore kung unsa sad siya as my opponent. ”

Gabunilas and Fajardo will vie for the vacant Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) light flyweight title in the main event.

Also present during the interview were his trainer Eldo Cortes and his strength and conditioning coach Roger Potot.

For Cortes, he said he is confident his prized ward will emerge victorious against Fajardo after months of rigid training.

“Kabalo jud ko nga naa gyud mi dag-anan ana niya. Amo man na gikuha, naa jud koy nakita nga naa jud mi daog dili pwede ilawog ko ni among boxer. Daogon namo sa diskarte,” said Cortes.

FASTEST KNOCKOUT IN BOXING

However, Gabunilas and his team won’t be that complacent as Fajardo owns the unofficial fastest knockout record in boxing history.

Fajardo knocked out Thai Sarawut Jiamthong within ten seconds of the first round to win the Asian Boxing Federation flyweight title in Bangkok, Thailand last December.

That victory was his most recent, improving his record to 10 wins, nine knockouts, one loss, and two draws.

Fajardo is also ranked No. 7 in the IBF and No. 12 in WBO’s flyweight division.

Meanwhile, Gabunilas holds a 10-1 (win-loss) record with seven knockouts. He is the current OPBF and WBO Asia Pacific youth light flyweight champion. /rcg

