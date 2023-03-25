Gabunilas clinches WBO AsPac youth title via TKO victory vs. Indonesian foe

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- Hard-hitting Cebuano prospect John Paul “Angas ng Cebu” Gabunilas wrested the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific youth flyweight title by beating Indonesian Wandi Priman Hulu via a sixth round technical knockout in the main event of “Engkwentro 9” of the ARQ Sports at the Talisay City Sports Complex on Friday evening.

Referee Rey Caitom was forced to stop the bout at the two minutes and 43 seconds mark of the sixth round after Hulu was rocked by multiple power punches from Gabunilas while being cornered.

The 22-year-old Gabunilas of Carcar City, south Cebu improved his record to 10 wins with seven knockouts and one defeat.

He inflicted Hulu’s first pro career loss with two wins and one draw.

Despite his impressive knockout victory, Gabunilas had to endure Hulu’s toughness and aggressiveness.

Hulu didn’t waste time from the get go by taking the fight to Gabunilas by pressing forward and launching power punches.

Gabunilas, however, kept himself composed and countered most of Hulu’s punches with his own combinations.

Despite getting tagged by Gabunilas’ power punches, Hulu remained unfazed and continued to press forward with his own power punches.

Impressively, Gabunilas turned the table in the fourth round. This time he was the one being aggressive and was able to pin Hulu against the ropes numerous times with his ferocious combinations.

Gabunilas also started to utilize his sharp jabs to disrupt Hulu every time the latter tried to retaliate from his punches.

In the sixth round, Hulu landed a left overhand that staggered Gabunilas, but the latter quickly recovered.

Gabunilas retaliated with multiple combinations which enabled him to corner Hulu. He then launched left and right hooks followed by a right straight which all landed to its targets, which forced Caitom to stop the bout for the TKO victory.

