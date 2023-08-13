Kim Atienza kay Pura Luka Vega: I sincerely hope you develop the empathy

MAGING ang TV host na si Kuya Kim Atienza ay naglabas ng saloobin ukol sa pagdedeklara ng persona non grata sa drag queen na si Pura Luka Vega.

Matatandaang sunud-sunod ang mga balita at anunsyo ng pagkakadeklara ng persona non grata kay Luka at ang huli nga ay ang deklarasyon ng Manila City Council.

“Quiapo is the epicenter of Black Nazarene devotion. Kudos to [Manila] City Council which I was once a member of,” saad ni Kuya Kim sa isang shared post kung saan tinag niya ang kasalukuyang alkalde ng Maynila na si Dra. Honey Lacuna at dating mayor na si Iskl Moreno.

Nag-ugat ang deklarasyon ng mga city council dahil sa kanyang controversial drag art performance kung saan nakabihis siya bilang si Hesus habang sumasayaw at kumakanta ito ng remix song ng “Ama Namin”.

Samantala, naglabas naman ng saloobin si Luka dahil hindi niya matanggap ang mga naging desisyon ng mga kinauukulan gayong bukas naman siya sa pakikipag-usap sa mga ito.

“Tell me EXACTLY what I did wrong. I’m open for a dialogue and yet cities have been declaring persona non grata without even knowing me or understanding the intent of the performance. Drag is art. You judge me yet you don’t even know me,” saad ni Luka.

Ibinahagi naman ni Kuya Kim ang pahayag ni Luka sa kanyang Facebook page kalakip ng kanyang mensahe para sa drag queen.

Hi Luka. We haven’t met yet but I wish you well. I sincerely hope you develop the empathy to know how deeply offensive your ‘art’ is to majority of Filipinos,” sey ni Kuya Kim.

Dagdag pa niya, “This has nothing to do with drag or gender but how you disrespected Jesus and His prayer we so revere.”

May caption pa si Kuya Kim sa kanyang post na “As Christians we are to hate the sin but love the sinner. We are all sinners and fall short of His glory.”

Umani naman ng samu’t saring komento mula sa netizens ang naturang post ng Kapuso host.

“I really admire your caption Kuya Kim Atienza it says a lot yet its on point. May God gives you the wisdom to spread the good news and use your platform to share people what really the gospel of Christ is,” saad ng isang netizen.

Sey naman ng isa, “Art is indeed a form of expression, but when it involves sacred symbols, it can deeply affect people’s emotions and beliefs. Good that he is open for a dialogue so we can explain that the portrayal of Jesus in the impersonation was offensive due to its religious significance. We can share how it made us feel and how it impacted the community, that he needs to set boundaries when it comes to artistic expression, especially when it involves deeply held beliefs.”

Wala pa namang pahayag si Luka sa mensahe ni Kuya Kim para sa kanya.

