Msgr. Go, canon lawyer, on ‘Ama Namin’ video: I am offended by the disrespect

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An official of the Canon Law Society of the Philippines (CLSP) has expressed disappointment over a circulating video on social media, seemingly disrespecting the “Ama Namin” Prayer.

Msgr. Raul Go, a canon lawyer, president of the CLSP, and currently with the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral of the Archdiocese of Cebu, commented against a circulating video online showing individuals at a party singing the Ama Namin Prayer, or the Our Father Prayer, in a “disrespectful” manner.

The said performance was posted on Twitter by the account of a certain Pura Luka Vega. However, it was not clear where or when the party happened.

A man also dressed as Jesus Christ during the party.

“I do not find this the proper way to sing the Ama Namin, much more the proper way to present the image of Jesus. The Ama Namin is not a party song, and the image of Jesus is not properly given respect at a party like this,” Go said.

“I do not find any trace of respect for the image and the song. I even find this disgusting and offensive. What is the context? I am afraid the context cannot justify the inappropriateness of the performance, or whatever they call this. I am personally offended by the disrespect,” he added.

He also reminded that baptized Catholics cannot use what the Catholic Church considers sacred at parties, such as the video.

