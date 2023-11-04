Metro Cebu: Generally fair weather, passing rain showers in next 5 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Metro Cebu will have generally fair weather with chances of passing rain showers in the next five days, according to the latest forecast from the weather bureau stationed in Mactan.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan), said that it would be sunny during the day and rainy during the late afternoon or evening due to the localized thunderstorms.

Metro Cebu: Fair weather

“Fair weather starting today (November 4) until Wednesday (November 8). Alimo-ot sa buntag hangtod udto and then chance of passing rain sa hapon and gabie (It will be humid in the morning until noon and then chance of passing rain in the afternoon and evening),” Quibat told CDN Digital on Saturday, November 3.

Moreover, Metro Cebu will continue to experience hot weather in the next five days.

High temperature in Metro Cebu

According to Quiblat, the registered temperature starting today, November 4, ranges from 26 to 32 degrees Celcius with an expected heat index ranging between 39 to 40 degrees Celcius.

Quiblat advised Cebuanos to wear light-colored clothing and avoid prolonged sun exposure exceeding 20 minutes.

“Taas-taas gyud siya [temperature] so magdala gyud tanan ug payong ug tubig daghan,” he said.

(The temperature is really high so all should bring umbrellas and lots of water.)

Wind condition

Meanwhile, the wind condition is 20 to 30 kilometers per hour, while coastal areas will be light to moderate.

“Magamping lang ang mga gagmay na sakyanang pandagat during thunderstorm labi na og matunong sa kadagatan kay naay chance mukalit ug kusog ang hangin,” Quiblat said.

(Small sea vessels should be careful during thunderstorm especially if this will happen in the seas because there will be a chance that there will be sudden surges of wind.)

Aside from the generally fair weather forecast of Metro Cebu, Pagasa-Mactan has not observed a bad weather system affecting Cebu.

