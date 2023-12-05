President Marcos, who has COVID-19, will conduct online meetings

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos will be in isolation for five days after he tested positive for COVID-19, the Presidential Communications Office said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The PCO said that the President remained fit to carry out his duties and would continue his scheduled meetings via teleconference.

Marcos, who also got COVID-19 last year but recovered, urged Filipinos to remain vigilant of their health.

“Updates on his health will be provided as available. During this holiday season, President Marcos encourages the public to take precautions to safeguard their health, such as vaccinating and voluntary mask-wearing when entering crowded places,” the PCO said.

