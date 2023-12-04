Alden Richards appears on ‘It’s Showtime’ for the first time

Kapuso heartthrob Alden Richards appeared for the first time on “It’s Showtime” to promote his movie with Sharon Cuneta. During the show, he revealed that he also watches the Kapamilya noontime program.

Richards, who used to be one of the hosts of the old “Eat Bulaga” team on GMA, was introduced by Vice Ganda as a “extra special guest.”

“May extra special na bisita tayo ngayong araw. Sino makapagsasabi, ansarap sa pakiramdam na ini-intro natin sya dito. First time, eto na, who would (have) ever thought. Ansarap nito, Asia’s Multimedia Star, Alden Richards!” said Vice Ganda by way of introduction.

“At ang nag-iisang megastar, Sharon Cuneta!” the TV host-comedian added.

The pair then appeared from behind and greeted each of the “It’s Showtime” hosts before acknowledging the audience.

Vice Ganda then urged Richards to give an “iconic” shoutout to their audience, to which the Kapuso star gamely complied. “What’s up, madlang pipol?!” he roared, much to the cheer of the crowd.

Vice Ganda then told Cuneta that it took her magic to bring Richards to their set. “Ikaw lang pala ang makapag bibitbit kay Alden dito.” Cuneta replied: “Hindi naman, nabitbit lang din ako.”

They then started to promote their movie, “A Family of Two (A Mother and Son Story),” which is one of the entries to the Metro Manila Film Festival this month.

“It’s not just a simple movie; it’s an event, an experience. Just a touching, simple lang na happy tears of a movie, tapos napaka heartwarming po. Pwede po lahat ng pamilya, pati sangol. Talagang very wholesome,” said Cuneta.

For his part, Richards thanked “It’s Showtime” for guesting them. Vice Ganda then appeared to put him on the spot when he asked, “Anong feeling na nandito ka sa ‘Showtime’ kasama ang madlang pipol ngayon?”

“Of course, aminin ko rin naman, nanonood din naman ako ng ‘Showtime,” said Richards. “It’s an honor to be here. Kaya nandito rin po ako ngayon is to really show na tama na iyong ano, iyong network war o yung misunderstandings. Kasi isa lang naman ang gusto nating gawin, na mapasaya yung mga tao, yung mga nanonood sa atin,” he said.

Vice Ganda told the audience that even if their programs are competing with one another, they also watch their rival shows. “We don’t mind at nagkikita-kita kami sa mga lugar, nag uusap, nagku kwentuhan.”

Aside from promoting his MMFF movie, Richards also joined the “It’s Showtime” gang in it’s “Me-choose, me choose” segment and the “Mini-Miss U” dance challenge.

Richards was one-half of the so-called “AlDub” phenomenon with Maine Mendoza, known as “Yaya Dub,” that became popular on the “Kalyeserye” segment of the old “Eat Bulaga,” helmed by Tito and Vic Sotto, and Joey De Leon (TVJ). After the main hosts’ exit last June from their home studio, Tape Inc., which still had a contract with GMA Network, TVJ transferred to the Kapatid Network on TV5 a month later, and continued with their noontime show under a new title, “EAT.”

Being a talent of GMA, Richards stayed with the network, though he has always expressed his support for TVJ and the rest of their “Dabarkards”.

Meanwhile, “It’s Showtime” concluded its broadcast contract with TV5 and ABS-CBN decided to ink an agreement with its erstwhile rival, GMA, to air its noontime program on its GTV channel, paving the way for a three-corner fight for ratings among the noontime shows.

