Yearender 2023: The biggest stories in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A dog saved from injustice and a daring daylight jewelry heist in one of the country’s busiest streets.

These are just some of the biggest stories of Cebu this year.

Every December, the editorial team of CDN Digital reviews and compiles the biggest happenings in Cebu: the stories that not only defined the year but also made the biggest impact in the community.

These were the stories that the editorial team picked for the 2023 yearender:

After a three-year, COVID-induced hiatus, the Sinulog Festival has returned. But in 2023, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama surprised the public by announcing that the ‘biggest and grandest festival’ will be held in the South Road Properties (SRP).

It was both a historic and controversial move.

Critics, in particular, pointed to what they described as haphazard preparations made days before the festival day, which may pose danger to both audience and the performers.

In addition, not all local officials, including Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, agreed on transferring the Sinulog at the SRP on health, security, and safety concerns.

As a result, the contingents from Cebu province decided to skip Sinulog 2023 in the capital and instead joined the 50th Sinulog sa Carmen in Carmen town northern Cebu.

A brave, 20-year-old nursing student saved a fruit vendor along C. Padilla Street in downtown Cebu City from death.

Around noon on January 30, Bernadeta Zamora was slashed in the throat by her jealous partner, Edwin Salazar Lumacad. At that time, Angyl Fayth Ababat was with her friends buying materials for their school project.

Upon seeing Nanay Zamora struggling for life, Fayth, as her family and friends fondly called her, did not hesitate to come to her rescue.

Fayth’s actions did not go unnoticed, and her heroic deed touched the hearts of many Filipinos.

2023 was also another year of victory for Cebuano athletes.

During the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games held in Cambodia, Cebuana weightlifter Elreen Ando brought pride once again not only for Cebu but also for the Philippines after winning the gold medal in the women’s weightlifting competition.

Ando’s record of raising the massive 98-kilogram metal plates overhead eclipsed that of the 96-kilogram record held by Hoang Thi Duyen in Vietnam during the Hanoi Games in 2022.

It was also a sweet redemption for Ando after exiting early in the World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota, Colombia after getting injured.

The tragic ending of Reah Mae Tocmo’s life gripped Cebu.

From the gruesome discovery of her body stuffed inside a box to the capture of the supposed killer, all eyes were on the police, Tocmo’s family and friends, and her ex-boyfriend Simeon Gabutero Jr. who was later tagged as the mastermind.

The case of Reah Mae Tocmo spanned a month. From the moment a street sweeper found her body in a box along the road in Brgy. Tisa to the filing of murder charges against Gabutero.

Due to the attention it was getting, the Tocmo case was not also spared by rumors and conspiracies, including one that dragged her best friend into the crime.

A month after the 19-year-old woman’s corpse was discovered in Brgy. Tisa, police ruled it as a ‘crime of passion’ and pointed to Gabutero as the killer.

When it comes to singing, Filipinos have what it takes to show their talents and skills, even on the international stage. This year, a Cebuano once again proved that Filipinos not only loved singing but are great at it.

Rolando “Bunot” Abante wowed judges in the auditions round of the America’s Got Talent by singing Michael Bolton’s “When a Man Loves a Woman.”

This fisherman from Cebu is dubbed the Michael Bolton of the Philippines after a video of him singing in a karaoke went viral a few years back.

Abante got four yeses from the AGT judges and a hug from Simon Cowell.

2023 was also a sad year in Cebu’s sports scene.

Ricky Ballesteros, a prominent figure in Cebu sports and the former director of the Sinulog Festival Inc., the organization spearheading the Sinulog, died.

Ballesteros died due to cardiac arrest on July 7, 2023. He was 57.

As the organizer of both the Milo Little Olympics and the Milo National Marathon, Ballesteros was instrumental in making Cebu a big name when it comes to athletic performance and sports events hosting.

He incorporated his expertise in organizing the Sinulog Festival in hosting the Milo Little Olympics which never failed to provide the visiting delegations and athletes that “wow factor” that showcases Cebu and its festive culture.

Ballesteros also paved the way for the first staging of the National Milo Little Olympics, which is equivalent to the Palarong Pambansa in Cebu in 2009.

Cebu’s rich culture and history got richer in 2023.

Last August 1, the island province finally had its first National Museum.

The National Museum of the Philippines inaugurated and opened the doors of the National Museum Cebu housed in the historic Aduana building, also referred to as the Malacañan sa Sugbo.

The National Museum Cebu has five exhibits, which include priceless treasures and artifacts dating from the pre-colonial era like the remains of the now-extinct Cebu tamaraw, and the gold death mask of the island province’s earliest inhabitants.

The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo this year was another one for the books due to several reasons.

For one, the culmination of the ‘festival of festivals’ was, for the first time, held outside of its usual venue, which is the Cebu City Sports Center.

In 2023, the Cebu Provincial government decided to move the festivities to Carcar City, nicknamed the Heritage City of the South.

But the event was marred with controversies after a series of technical glitches, in what Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia described as ‘technical boo-boos’ prompted several contingents to perform from the top.

While the judging pushed through and results were announced after the 12-hour event, the Capitol decided to review and recalculate the list of winners.

Cebu’s strong, pet-loving community made another mark in 2023 as they rallied to save a mutt from death.

A canine named Spike was initially blamed for the death of his 63-year-old owner, George Mayol, who was found lifeless inside his house in Brgy. Lawaan 1, Talisay in October.

Netizens, particularly fur parents, animal welfare advocates, and veterinarians, believed otherwise and urged authorities to conduct a deeper probe into Mayol’s death.

Days later, police and local officials confirmed that Spike did not kill his owner and that Mayol died due to cardiac arrest.

Presently, Spike is enjoying his life with other saved strays in a shelter in Carcar City.

Amid the multiple reports of robberies, thefts, and burglaries in Cebu this year, one definitely stood out. And that was the daring daylight pawnshop heist on Colon Street, one of the busiest streets in Cebu City.

A group of armed robbers took off with nearly P5 million worth of jewelry from a pawnshop in Colon Street one Saturday morning in November.

Fortunately, the police rounded up the alleged robbers a few days later, thanks to the numerous surveillance cameras surrounding the area.

While investigators blamed a certain Jigger Geverola, who recently passed the Bar Examinations, as the mastermind, city prosecutors, however, dismissed the charges lodged against him for ‘lack of evidence’.

They also ordered Geverola to be released from detention. In turn, the police said they would be gathering more evidence against Geverola to ensure an ‘airtight case’.

Another prominent figure in Cebu’s colorful political scene passed away in 2023.

Dr. Rowena Burden, a former practicing physician and a staunch critic of several Cebu politicians, including Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, died due to a heart attack.

Burden’s passing shocked family, friends as well as Cebuanos who had been following the doctor’s commentaries on her social media pages.

Before her death, Burden announced her plans to challenge Garcia in the gubernatorial race this 2025.

She also faced at least eight counts of cyberlibel that Garcia filed against her for accusing the governor of abusing her power and allegedly using public funds for personal frivolities.

Burden gained prominence for being vocal in her opinion on various issues, including controversial ones, as well as her political leanings.

She was also considered one of the most vocal critics of Garcia. In particular, the latter’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cebu.