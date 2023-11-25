Robbery: Robbers who posed as ‘NBI agents’ loot jewelry store in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

November 25,2023 - 02:14 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Four men who claimed to be NBI agents, robbed a jewelry store in Colon Street, Cebu City early Saturday morning, November 25, 2023.

The robbery incident took place at around 9:05 a.m. and was reported to the authorities at 9:20 a.m.

According to witnesses, four individuals arrived at the store located in Barangay Kalubihan onboard two motorcycles.

The witnesses told local radio station dyHP, that the men then entered the store claiming to be agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

All of the men were seen carrying short and long firearms. Two of them were reportedly wearing a bonnet.

The men allegedly claimed that they were there to arrest the store’s security guard who they said was a wanted person.

However, the men suddenly ordered the security guard to get down on the ground and aimed their guns at two employees and the owner of the store.

Two of the suspects then started ransacking the establishment and stuffed assorted jewelry displayed in the glass cases inside a big bag.

A witness, who was outside the store at the time of the incident, said that the robbery took around 2 minutes before the men hurriedly left the area.

The suspects then escaped on their motorcycles heading in the south direction.

The robbery was captured on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) inside the store.

Another CCTV footage outside the establishment showed that two of the men lingered outside the store while their two accomplices looted the pawnshop.

While the robbery was taking place, civilians could be seen passing by unaware of the crime.

As of this writing, an inventory is being conducted to determine the total worth of the items taken by the robbers.

Personnel of the Carbon Police Station will also be checking CCTV footage of nearby establishments to identify and arrest the robbers.

