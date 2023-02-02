An angel sent from above: Meet Angyl Fayth Ababat, the hero nursing student from Leyte 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Angyl Fayth Ababat received the message she and her friends have been dreading since videos of them in downtown Cebu City, in their school uniforms, went viral on social media.

Fayth, a sophomore studying nursing at the University of Cebu (UC), thought that the school would reprimand them for intervening in a life-and-death situation since they were not considered professionals.

Last Tuesday evening, February 1, they got an instant message from their instructors, and they braced to read what it contained.

“We did not have the full and proper training to save a life, and we thought they were going to suspend us or something,” Fayth said in Cebuano.

However, she and her friends felt huge relief when the faculty members commended them instead, for saving an elderly woman from death.

“They commended us for helping Nanay,” said Fayth.

The 20-year-old nursing student from Baybay, Leyte will be receiving an award and recognition from Cebu City authorities for saving the life of Nanay Bernadeta Zamora.

Zamora was the 54-year-old victim of the gruesome, neck-slashing incident in C. Padilla Street last Monday, January 30.

The suspect happened to be her live-in partner, Edwin Salazar Lumacad.

Lumacad was arrested, thanks to passersby and bystanders who pursued him after witnessing him grab Zamora’s neck, and sliced it with a knife on the side of the road.

Police Col. Ireneo Dalogdog, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they will give recognition to Fayth this Monday, February 6 for her heroic deeds.

Councilor Rey Gealon has also filed a resolution, formally recognizing the nursing student’s efforts and actions.

Fayth, in response, said she felt not only ecstatic but also glad to learn that the community did not take for granted a simple act of helping someone in distress.

“It’s really heartwarming to know that the public really appreciated your actions, in saving another person’s life,” she added.

Saving Nanay Bernadeta

According to Fayth, she and five of her friends went to downtown Cebu City last Monday, January 30 to purchase school and laboratory supplies.

At that time, they heard shouting along the street, from the man who would later slash Zamora’s neck.

Fayth admitted she was hesitant at first to help the 54-year-old fruit vendor. She added that there were a lot of people in the area who, like her, witnessed how the crime unfolded.

“There were people older than us, medicine students, and adults at that time. I hesitated because I thought any one of them, who maybe has the experience and training, is going to help Nanay,” she explained.

But when the woman buckled and nearing collapse, Fayth gave her smartphone and other valuables to her friend to rush to Zamora’s side.

Her instinct to help others who desperately needed help is what drove Fayth to make the initiative on helping the woman.

“Kana ganing thought nga since kita ka ug tao nga need gyud ug tabang… unya naay lain mas kinahanglan ug tabang og dapat tabangan gyud. Mao na ang instinct nisulod sa akoa,” Fayth said.

While she was applying first aid on Zamora, Fayth’s friends, who can be seen in their PE uniforms on the videos that circulated on social media, also helped by dialing emergency services like an ambulance.

Once the ambulance arrived, they too assisted responders in making sure Zamora will be safe.

Even days after the incident occurred, Fayth and her friends continue to monitor Zamora’s condition. They even reached out to the victim’s relatives to make sure that someone will be watching over the older woman at the hospital, and learn about her recovery progress.

“We’re planning to visit Nanay this weekend at the hospital,” she said.

Doctor-to-be

Fayth wants to be a doctor. In fulfilling that dream, she chose to pursue a program in nursing here in Cebu City, far from her parents and older sibling.

She grew up in Baybay town in Leyte, and growing up, Fayth learned that she wanted to help people around her.

“That’s when I decided I wanted to become a doctor,” she added.

When asked if she has something to partake to the public after her recent experience, this is what Fayth has to say:

“Always choose to be kind and be a blessing to others in your own little ways. It does not have to be as grand as like saving someone’s life. But making people’s life a little bit comfortable is more than enough,” said Fayth.

“And for aspiring nurses and doctors, I know what we’re pursuing is hard and sometimes we get little to no sleep. But know that it will be worth it in the end because someday, somebody’s life will be in your hands and it takes a lot of courage and passion to dedicate yourself to the welfare of others,” she added. /rcg

