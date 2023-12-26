Fuel prices up by more than P1 in the last week of Dec. 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fuel prices increased by more than P1 per litter in the last week of December 2023.

CDN Digital checked pump prices in six gasoline stations in Cebu City and recorded an increase of at least P1.60 per liter of gasoline and P1.70 per liter of diesel.

Kerosene also increased by at least P1.54 per liter.

The price adjustments took effect on Tuesday, December 26.

Last week, the Department of Energy (DOE) said that the increase in the price of diesel could be a result of possible output cuts by major oil exporters and the US International Energy Agency’s (IEA) upgrade of its demand forecast.

In a report by Inquirer.net, DOE said that last week, oil firms’ avoidance of the red sea incurred additional cost as companies were forced to reroute their tankers.

“The Yemen’s Houthi rebels have scared off some of the world’s top shipping companies and oil giants, effectively rerouting global trade away from a crucial artery for consumer goods and energy supplies that is expected to trigger delays and rising prices,” DOE said.

In the previous week, diesel was up by 10 centavos per liter and kerosene was down by 85 centavos per liter, with no price adjustment for gasoline.

Here are the fuel prices in six gas stations in Cebu City as of December 26:

Shell Gas Station Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu St.

Fuel Save Gasoline – P62.95

V-Power Gasoline – P68.28

Fuel Save Diesel – P59.75

V-Power Diesel – P68.24

Shell Mobility Midtown Mango

Fuel Save Diesel – P59.75

V-Power Diesel – P68.70

Fuel Save Gasoline – P62.95

V-Power Gasoline – P68.85

V-Power Racing – P71.85

Shell Gas Station (Salinas Drive, Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P67.05

V-Power Gasoline – P71.63

Fuel Save Diesel – P62.65

V-Power Diesel – P69.55

V-Power Racing – P76.03

Petron Gas Station (V. Rama Avenue, Cebu City)

Diesel MAX – P57.60

XTRA Advance – P61.45

XCS – P62.25

Gaas – P74.47

Petron Gas Station (Dionisio Jakosalem Street)

Diesel MAX – P67.45

XTRA Advance – P61

XCS – P61.90

Gaas – P73.26

Shell Gas Station (Natalio B. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P63.15

V-Power Gasoline – P69.05

Fuel Save Diesel – P60.14

V-Power Diesel – P67.04

V-Power Racing – 72.05

RELATED STORIES

Fuel prices in Cebu City as of Dec. 19: Diesel up by 10 centavos per liter

Prices of gasoline up, diesel down this week

Fuel prices go down as oil firms implement another price rollback

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP