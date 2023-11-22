Fuel prices go down as oil firms implement another price rollback
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists enjoy lower fuel prices this week as local oil companies implemented a rollback on Tuesday, November 21.
The local oil firms announced, in separate advisories, a reduction of 75 centavos per liter for gasoline, 65 centavos per liter for diesel, and 60 centavos per liter for kerosene.
According to the Department of Energy in their oil price watch, adjustments in fuel prices is a result of lower demand in the United States and China.
In the previous week, the price of gasoline was reduced by 70 centavos per liter, diesel by P3 per liter, and kerosene by P2.30 per liter.
The following are the fuel prices in some gas stations in Cebu City as of November 21, 2023:
Shell Gas Station (Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu St., Cebu City)
Fuel Save Gasoline – P64.48
V-Power Gasoline – P67.98
Fuel Save Diesel – P59.90
V-Power Diesel – P69.06
Shell Mobility Midtown Mango
Fuel Save Diesel – P59.85
V-Power Diesel – P68.96
Fuel Save Gasoline – P63.48
V-Power Gasoline – P70.38
V-Power Racing – P73.38
Shell Mobility Banilad Central
Fuel Save Diesel – P61.49
V-Power Diesel – P70.15
Fuel Save Gasoline – P62.39
V-Power Gasoline – P66.89
V-Power Racing – P71.40
Shell (Salinas Drive, Cebu City)
Fuel Save Diesel –62.70
V-Power Diesel – P71.36
Fuel Save Gasoline – P66.83
V-Power Gasoline – P71.33
V-Power Racing – P76.58
Petron Gas Station (V. Rama Avenue, Cebu City)
Diesel MAX – P59.05
XTRA Advance – P62.15
XCS – P63.05
Gas – P74.32
Turbo Diesel – P62.05
Fuel prices have declined for the second consecutive week as worldwide demand dipped. The successive rollbacks have given respite to motorists and PUJ drivers.
