Marcos stresses Vietnam as a key rice trade partner in state visit

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. highlighted the crucial role of Vietnam as a key rice trade partner and discussed the Philippines’ goal for self-sufficiency in rice during his meeting with the Filipino community in Vietnam.

He mentioned potential benefits from Vietnam’s economic growth and the anticipation of a rice trade agreement between Manila and Hanoi during his state visit.

“Now, we are strengthening our production. I hope it will slowly — no, not slowly, but will immediately rise. However, while we wait for that day, we are making a trade agreement with Vietnam to guarantee our rice supply in the Philippines,” Marcos said in Filipino.

Marcos said that the Philippines relied on Vietnam the most for rice.

He is in Vietnam for two days. While there, the President is expected to meet with Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng and other national leaders.

