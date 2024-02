Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus wins Record of the Year for ‘Flowers’

Los Angeles, United States—Pop chameleon Miley Cyrus bested a stacked field that included Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish to win the Grammy for Record of the Year on Sunday.

She nabbed the prize — recognizing overall performance of a song –- for her hit single “Flowers,” which spent eight weeks at number one on the Billboard top songs chart last year.

“This award is amazing but I really hope it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday,” Cyrus said onstage as she accepted he award.

“Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular, so please don’t think that this is important.”

The tune also earned the 31-year-old Cyrus a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year, which honors songwriting. She also earned a nod for Album of the Year.

She won her first Grammy of the day for Best Pop Solo Performance, also for “Flowers.”

“Flowers” was the lead single off Cyrus’ eighth studio album “Endless Summer Vacation,” which she released to critical praise, particularly for her vocals and its commercial appeal.

The dance-pop album also incorporates some country and rock elements, a nod to Cyrus’ roots in Tennessee, where she grew up outside of Nashville.

The pop star, whose father is country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, first gained fame as a teen idol, after breaking out on the hit Disney Channel series “Hannah Montana.”

As she reached adulthood, Cyrus broke away from her alter ego and created a more provocative image, including youthful exploits that served as tabloid catnip.

Cyrus has had a number of hit singles including “Party In the USA” and “Wrecking Ball” under her belt, and is praised for her versatility and cover songs.

“I don’t think I forgot anyone,” she said as she left the stage, but not before quipping: “But I might have forgotten underwear.”