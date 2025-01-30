Shedding the old, embracing the new at JPark Island Resort

JPark Island Resort and Waterpark transformed its grounds into a sea of red and gold as families, friends, and distinguished guests gathered to welcome the Year of the Wood Snake.

We at JPark, we are like the snake—we are constantly innovating and changing. JUSTIN UY CHAIRMAN & PRESIDENT

The grand celebration embodied the resort’s philosophy of continuous evolution while honoring cherished traditions.

Traditional and Spectacular Ceremony

True to this spirit of transformation, the festivities seamlessly blended time-honored customs with modern luxury. The Eye Dotting Ceremony, a sacred ritual believed to awaken the spirit of the lion, set the stage for an electrifying Lion Dance performance, filling the air with energy and excitement. Guests also participated in the Prosperity Yee Sang Toss, a symbolic act that represents abundance, luck, and unity for the year ahead. These traditions mirror JPark’s respect for cultural heritage even as it evolves.

Among the distinguished attendees at the celebration were key figures from JPark Island Resort and Waterpark, including General Manager Brian Connelly, VP of Sales & Marketing Ryan Cho, and Profood CFO Jonathan Uy. Also present were Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, Congresswoman Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan, City Tourism Officer Garry Lao, and Tourism Commissioner Queenie Ammann.

Evolving Excellence

The resort’s commitment to innovation was evident as Mr. Uy recalled their latest developments in the past year, the new Galo Grill and Bar restaurant and the expansion to Bohol with JPark Island Resort Alona. These additions demonstrate how, like the snake shedding its skin, JPark continues to renew and expand its offerings while maintaining its core excellence.

As the Chinese New Year 2025 celebrations unfolded with dazzling performances, JPark Island Resort and Waterpark proved itself as more than just a luxury destination—it’s a constantly evolving experience that raises the bar for hospitality and entertainment.

Whether hosting grand holidays, intimate family gatherings, or milestone events, JPark’s commitment to innovation ensures that each celebration offers something new while maintaining the world-class service guests have come to expect.

Begin your journey of discovery at JPark Island Resort and Waterpark! For inquiries and reservations, email [email protected].

Gong Xi Fa Cai! May this Year of the Wood Snake bring wisdom, success, and the courage to embrace positive change!