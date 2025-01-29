Shangri-La Mactan celebrates the Year of the Wood Snake

The Year of the Snake has arrived, and Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa welcomes it with gusto.

It’s a time of renewal and new beginnings for the Spring Festival, and there’s no place more fitting to welcome it than at the luxurious Shangri-La Mactan.

On Lunar New Year Morning, guests and VIPs flocked to the lobby of the grand resort to celebrate the coming of the new year.

A Spectacular Welcome

As a way of kicking out the old year and ushering in luck and renewal, a gigantic firecracker display signalled the start of the morning’s revelry.

It was then a celebration of culture and tradition as guests were treated a lion dance ritual, which was then followed by an exhilarating wushu exhibition.

A magnificent dragon dance, where a gigantic dragon was paraded around the resort’s premises, was performed to ensure auspiciousness for all the guests for the spring festival.

Prosperity Toss for Luck and Abundance

VIPs including Mayor Ahong Chan of Lapu-Lapu City, Cong. Cindy King-Chan of the lone district of Lapu-Lapu, Shangri-La general manager Dave Junker, marketing communications director Gladys Loret, and new director of sales and marketing Maureen Rendon were gathered around a massive round table laden with all sorts of colorful ingredients for the prosperity toss, led by Tea of Spring executive chef Liu Zhejin.

The ritual involves Chef Liu adding ingredients into the pile while announcing traditional phrases for blessings, and then the guests coming together to toss the ingredients with chopsticks high into the air. The higher the toss, the greater the luck!

Blessings in Bloom

Afterwards, everyone was taken to Tea of Spring to sample their special Spring Festival set menu called Blessings in Bloom, which included delectable seafood dishes just for the occasion, like truffle black cod, crispy red grouper, and Sichuan-style prawns. Fish and seafood are considered especially lucky for the New Year. The menu will be available until February 11.

Happy Year of the Snake, and may you enjoy a year of prosperity! 春节快乐、蛇年吉祥！