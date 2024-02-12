Korean dies while swimming in Moalboal

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The Moalboal Police Station has recommended conducting an autopsy on the body of a Korean national who allegedly drowned in Sitio Tongo, Barangay Basdiot, Moalboal town on Sunday noon, February 11, 2024.

The victim was identified as Youngkil Gee, 50, who currently resides in the said place.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Stewart Bayang, an investigator at Moalboal Police Station, the victim was last seen around 10 a.m.

He said that neither the front desk nor the lifeguard of the resort where the victim checked in noticed him going to the beach to bathe and swim.

Bayang added that Benjamin Tim-tim Pocong, 43, a fisherman, was the first to discover the body of the Korean national.

The victim was rushed to Badian District Hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

It is believed that the victim might have had an attack from an illness he was suffering from or experienced a cramp while swimming, which caused his untimely death.

ALSO READ

Spanish national, who went missing, found dead under 14 feet of seawater in Moalboal

2 Korean nationals found dead in sauna room in Batangas

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP