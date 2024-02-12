Kenyan Chepsiror rules Waterfront to Waterfront Run 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Multi-titled marathoner Eric Chepsiror of Kenya added another feather to his already decorated cap after ruling his age group’s 32-kilometer footrace in the inaugural Waterfront to Waterfront Run on Sunday, February 11, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Chepsiror, who also topped the 42k full marathon of the Cebu Marathon 2024 last month, displayed his winning intent in the 40-44 years old category in last Sunday’s race. Chepsiror crossed the finish line in one hour, 56 minutes, and eight seconds.

He beats Michael Largo, who finished second in 2:23.41, and Jose Gabad Jr., who clocked in 2:41.00 for third in the race.

Joining Chepsiror on the winning side was Cherilyn Talandron, who topped the 40-44-year-old distaff side in 3:02.39, while Bernadeth Bisoc came in second in 3:03.08, followed by Hazel Caraballe in 3:07.50.

The rest of the winning runners in the 32k race’s various age categories were Joseph Emia (35-39 years old), Lizane Abella (35-39), Florendo Lapiz (30-34), Kay Razel Cundangan (30-34), Prince Joey Lee (25-29), Evamie Villarin (25-29), Jerome Casinillo (18-24), and Eva Marie Abos (18-24).

In the 21k, Jhon Marc Dizon won the title in 1:12.19, followed by Darwin Lucay-Lucay in 1:14.19, while Angelo Quiniquito rounded off the top three in the male division in 1:18.07.

Jasmine Cruz topped the 21k female division in 1:35.16, while Cherry Andrin settled for second in 1:42.01, and Vernessa Pattinson completed the top three finishers in 1:42.14.

In the 10k race, Asia Paraase (41:23) and Jovan Bensig (36:57) were named champions.

Over 4,500 runners joined the inaugural Waterfront Run W2W that covered Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City. The proceeds of this running event will benefit the Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation, and the AFP’s Joint Training Program Reserve Force.

RELATED STORIES

Kenyan runner Chepsiror wins another 10k fun run in Cebu

Cebu Marathon 2024: Torregosa wins first place for first time in 42k race

Waterfront to Waterfront Run: 5,000 runners expected to join Feb. race

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP