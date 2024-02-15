SM2SM RUN 12 TO GIVEAWAY UP TO PHP2 MILLION WORTH OF CASH AND RAFFLE PRIZES

One of the most anticipated races in the Visayas is back, and it’s slated to be the biggest one yet. The SM-to-SM Run is coming back for its twelfth year, exciting runners and marathoners alike. Ever since its launch in 2011, the race has earned a reputation for being one of the most cash-rich races in the Visayas and Mindanao circuits, and this time, SM Supermalls is breaking their record by promising even more grander prizes for participants. Up to Php 2 million in cash and raffle will be given away to the racers.

Race day is on March 3, 2024, at the SM Seaside City Cebu grounds, and registration is ongoing until February 19, 2024. Interested parties may register at the booths set up in SM Seaside City Cebu (Upper Ground Level, Mountain Wing – beside the concierge) and SM City Cebu (Second Level, North Wing Hallway – near Bench Fix). Race kits will be distributed from February 26 to March 2, 2024, at the Mountain Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City. Registered runners are reminded to pick up their kits personally by themselves, with the claim slip and a valid ID, and categories and singlet sizes are strictly non-changeable. The run is open for all individuals, although minors are required to fill up a parental consent form and attach the parent or guardian’s valid ID.

There are four race categories to choose from: 4K (at P599 per entry), 8K (P699), 12K (P799), and 21K (P999). Students and PWDs can avail of a P100 discount with a valid ID. Big groups may also avail of the special 10+1 promo; for every 10 registrants in the same category, one free entry will be provided. The race will start early in the morning of March 3, with the race for the 21K route slated to begin at 3:30 AM. At 4:00 AM, the race for the 12K route will begin, 4:30 AM for the 8K route, and 5:00 AM for the 4K route. Additionally, runners of the 21K and 12K distances are required to bring a photocopy of any government-issued ID upon registration.

Aside from the glory that awaits the finishers at the finish line, there is also a wide range of cash prizes and raffle prizes to look forward to. The first placer of the 21K category, for example, can take Php50,000 in cash money, and cash prizes await the rest of the first ten finishers. Special prizes will also be given to the biggest group and the oldest racer. Then there are also 12 smart TVs, 12 smartphones, 12 SM gift certificates worth Php5,000 each, and a brand-new Suzuki Dzire to be given away!

This is the second time SM Seaside City will be hosting the SM2SM Run, and with the success of last year’s race, there’s a lot to look forward to in the 2024 iteration of this beloved event. See you at the finish line!

For more details and updates, follow the official pages of SM Seaside City on Facebook and Instagram.

ADVERTORIAL

