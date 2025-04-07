JCI Mandaue celebrates 62nd induction and turnover ceremonies 

Mandaue City, Cebu – On March 15, 2025, the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Mandaue chapter marked a historic milestone with its 62nd Induction and Turnover Ceremonies held at the WaterWorld Hotel in Mandaue City.

The ceremony was a testament to the chapter’s collaborative spirit, with key partners such as WaterWorld Hotel, IPI, Ford Tractor Philippines, Hathaway Events, and others contributing to its success.

The event celebrated the transition of leadership from the 2024 Board, led by Immediate Past President Kristoffer Jun Yurong, to the 2025 Board under the dynamic leadership of President Mark Samuel “Sam” Uy.

The evening, themed “This Is How We Do It” with inspiration drawn from The Greatest Showman, showcased JCI Mandaue’s vibrant legacy as a brotherhood with purpose. President Sam Uy, in his inaugural address, emphasized the chapter’s established structure, its impactful community and business programs, and its commitment to fostering leadership and positive change. “This is my dream team,” Uy declared, praising the passion and proactivity of his 2025 Board of Directors. “In just six months, we’ve already achieved so much, and I’m honored to lead this dynamic group of Merry Gentlemen.”

The 2025 term kicked off with an impressive track record from the first half of the year, including hosting an Area Council Meeting with over 140 participants, organizing leadership academies and seminars, executing community initiatives like “Merry Galo” for 500 children and “Sagop Bakhaw” with over 1,000 mangroves planted, and fostering international collaborations with eight JCI chapters worldwide. The chapter was also recently recognized as one of the Most Outstanding Youth-Serving Organizations in Mandaue City.

A total of 18 men were inducted as regular members during the night, welcomed into the JCI Mandaue family as they begin their leadership journeys. The event also saw the formal induction of the 2025 Board of Directors, a talented and dedicated team comprising: Executive Vice President – Internal Affairs Renante Oñas, Executive Vice President – External Affairs Jay Sanciangco, Chapter Secretary Christian Pilapil, Treasurer Brylle Dwight Ag-ag, Auditor Karl Hubert Soon, Legal Counsel Atty. Michael Hubahib, Local Executive Director Dwight Mozo, Vice President for Membership Rechie Rene Omega, Vice President for Organization Development Jerry Lelis Bual, Vice President for Communications Chris Bacolod, Vice President for Community Development Jess Anthony Dela Cruz, Vice President for Business Development Peter Paul Cababahay, Vice President for Linkages Reniel Flores, Local Skills Development Director Kirby Taghoy, and Local Awards Director Mike Yapching.

President Uy, a seasoned JCI member who previously served as Executive Vice President three times, shared his personal journey back to leadership after a two-year hiatus. “If something is meant for you, it will happen in God’s perfect time,” he said, echoing his mother’s wisdom. His return was spurred by a serendipitous vacancy in the EVP Internal position in 2024, leading to his decision to “go all the way” as president in 2025. Uy’s call to action, “This Is How We Do It,” reflects JCI Mandaue’s reputation for excellence in community service, collaboration, and member engagement.

The event was a testament to the chapter’s collaborative spirit, with key partners such as WaterWorld Hotel, IPI, Ford Tractor Philippines, Hathaway Events, and others contributing to its success. The induction also welcomed the new aspirants into the fold, with Uy encouraging them to embark on their leadership journeys and create lasting impact. Notable attendees included JCI Philippines National Board members, past presidents, and supporters who have guided the chapter’s growth.

Uy underscored the importance of work-life balance, noting, “We plan simultaneously and support each other during implementation. It doesn’t feel like work when you’re having fun in the process.” He also paid tribute to his family, particularly his son Jacob, whose love for The Greatest Showman inspired the event’s theme, and thanked his mentors and team for their unwavering support.