Superlotto 6/49: Lone bettor wins P64.1M jackpot

MANILA, Philippines — A lone bettor won the SuperLotto 6/49 jackpot worth P64.1 million on the Thursday night (February 15) draw, said the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The bettor got correctly the winning numbers 19-10-08-24-20-13.

Winning combination

The prize of SuperLotto 6/49 will revert to the minimum guaranteed jackpot of P15,840,000 for the next raffle on Tuesday, February 20, according to the PCSO.

A sole bettor also won the SuperLotto 6/49 during its January 16 draw. The winner would take home P640,654,817.60.

The PCSO said that SuperLotto 6/49 is a 6 out of 49 nationwide lottery game drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Mega Lotto, Ultra Lotto

On Friday night, the PCSO is anticipated to draw the Mega Lotto 6/45 and Ultra Lotto 6/58. Currently, the top prizes for Mega Lotto 6/45 and Ultra Lotto 6/58 were P42,156,497.00 and P122,079,299.20, respectively.

