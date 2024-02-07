Lotto 6/42: Bettor wins P7.3M jackpot

A lone bettor guessed the right number combination for the Lotto 6/42 and won P7.3 million jackpot.

The bettor was the second winner of the raffle this month.

The lotto winner is now P7,341,411.40 richer after guessing the winning numbers of 27-23-31-20-14-28 on Tuesday night, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

In the first day of February, another lone bettor won P5,940,000 for acing the Lotto 6/42 combination of 03-31-14-19-35-13.

Last month, PCSO records show that there were five winners of 6/42 Lotto.

Also, another bettor won the P8,394,151.00 jackpot of 6D Lotto on Tuesday after getting the winning combination of 6-0-9-1-5-7.

Meanwhile, the P101,741,658.80 jackpot of Ultra Lotto 6/58 is still up for grabs, while no one got the winning combination of Superlotto 6/49 with a prize of P42,161,885.80.

